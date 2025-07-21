Tom Cruise gives strict warning to Katie Holmes after her ‘betrayal'

Tom Cruise shuts down any chance of a reunion with Katie Holmes

Tom Cruise has no intention of ever forgiving his ex-wife Katie Holmes for her betrayal when she left him amid heated rumours that she was “forced” to form an “escape plan.”

Only six years after their marriage, Holmes and Cruise parted ways with their divorce finalizing quickly because she wanted to protect their daughter, Suri, from Scientology.

Now, Holmes recently made headlines when she allegedly liked an Instagram post about Cruise and his new ladylove, Ana de Armas.

Speaking of his reaction with Heat Magazine, a source close to the Hollywood star said there is no chance he would forgive Holmes for what she did to him.

Amid reports that Cruise has reached out to his second wife Nicole Kidman, the insider said he will not consider talking to the Batman star.

“He might have made peace with a lot of people recently but no way he’s sitting down with Katie for a latte,” he said.

The insider continued, “He hasn’t forgiven her for the way the divorce went down. It was brutal, one day they were married and the next she was gone, lawyers lined up, and he never even got to say goodbye. He always saw it as a betrayal.”

“He thinks she’s poking the bear and trying to get under his skin, or at the very least seeking attention. But he is adamant.

“He’s told mutual friends he doesn’t want any drama. He’s happy and finally in a good place, but that he also doesn’t want Katie anywhere near his world.”