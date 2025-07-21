Tracee Ellis Ross reveals her mother Diana's life-changing advice

Tracee Ellis Ross dares to share mom Diana's million-dollar advice

Tracee Ellis Ross recently shared that a piece of childhood wisdom from her mother, music icon Diana Ross, helped shape the vision behind her haircare brand.

During an interview on stage at Travel + Leisure’s annual World’s Best Summit on July 15, the 52-year-old American actress reminisced about some words of wisdom her mother, Diana, shared with her when she was just 12 years old.

Tracee said, “She walked into my room and said, ‘Listen here, little girl. You’re either going to get a really good job or a really rich husband because the hair products alone are going to break the bank.’”

She went on to note that the advice left a huge impact on her at that time as she quipped, “So, I built a hair company.”

For the unversed, in 2019, the American Fiction star launched her haircare company, Pattern Beauty, that focuses on tight-textured, coily, and curly hair. She started the company after struggling to find the best product for her own tight and curly hair.

“I believed there needed to be a paradigm shift around marketing, particularly when it came to Black people and Black hair. We are centered around the celebration of Black beauty,” Tracee stated.