Justin Bieber planning tour after 'Swag' surprise?

Justin Bieber to tour in Australia?

Justin Bieber is speculated to make a major announcement for his fans.

As the singer made a comeback recently with the release of seventh album, Swag on July 11, 2025, the rumours are that Justin is now set to announce a tour in Australia.

It is worth mentioning that the rumours of the tour started after 6PR Perth's Millsy and Karl mentioned the singer’s return Down Under.

The radio program stated, “Rumour has it that with the release of his new album Swag, pop icon Justin Bieber will announce an Australian tour… he will make his way to Perth.”

Although Justin has not confirmed about the tour plans, he may have planned a surprise for his fans just like he surprised with the album, Swag.

Moreover, Frontier Touring, which is responsible for promoting the singer’s shows three years ago, has also not shared any information about the potential tour dates.

Swag was released four years after Justin Bieber dropped his album Justice in 2021.

With his surprise album, Justin cashes in on the viral “standing on business” moment during his paparazzi outburst.

The singer included the audio of his viral moment in the album Swag with a 50-second voice note titled, Standing on Business.

Additionally, Justin also discussed mental health as one of the voice notes in the album, titled, Therapy Session.