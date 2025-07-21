 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez stirs controversy after 'raunchy' dance video goes viral

Jennifer Lopez is seen crawling on all fours flanked by male dancers during concert

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 21, 2025

Jennifer Lopez stirs controversy after raunchy dance video goes viral
Jennifer Lopez stirs controversy after 'raunchy' dance video goes viral 

Jennifer Lopez ignited controversy with a provocative performance at the MVM Dome on July 20, 2025, during her "Up All Night: Live in 2025" tour. 

Crawling on all fours and flanked by male dancers, the pop icon’s steamy routine has drawn widespread criticism, with many accusing her of inappropriate behavior for her age.

Social media erupted following the show, with thousands labeling the act “cringe” and “desperate.” 

Posts on X highlighted age-shaming sentiments, with users questioning the suitability of a mother of two engaging in such a display. 

“She’s 55, not 25, time to act her age,” one user wrote, reflecting a common refrain. 

Critics argue the performance undermines her status as a role model, amplifying debates about ageism in entertainment.

However, Lopez has found defenders amid the backlash. 

Some fans praised her stamina and artistic freedom, with one stating, “J.Lo proves age is just a number, let her shine!” 

Supporters contend the criticism reflects outdated stereotypes, applauding her for challenging norms.

The performance echoes Lopez’s bold 2025 American Music Awards set, where onstage kisses with dancers sparked similar outrage. 

Her team has yet to comment, but the incident underscores ongoing tensions over age and sexuality in pop culture. 

As the tour continues, the divide between detractors and admirers promises to fuel further discussion.

Rihanna opens up about her similarities with Smurfette
Rihanna opens up about her similarities with Smurfette
Meryl Streep, Martin Short caught in chaos behind Hulu cameras?
Meryl Streep, Martin Short caught in chaos behind Hulu cameras?
Justin Bieber planning tour after 'Swag' surprise?
Justin Bieber planning tour after 'Swag' surprise?
K-pop stars Monsta X tease new music
K-pop stars Monsta X tease new music
Tyler, The Creator drops 'Don't Tap the Glass'
Tyler, The Creator drops 'Don't Tap the Glass'
Supergroup King Ultramega debuts with powerful Chris Cornell tribute
Supergroup King Ultramega debuts with powerful Chris Cornell tribute
Tracee Ellis Ross reveals her mother Diana's life-changing advice
Tracee Ellis Ross reveals her mother Diana's life-changing advice
Tom Cruise gives strict warning to Katie Holmes after her ‘betrayal'
Tom Cruise gives strict warning to Katie Holmes after her ‘betrayal'