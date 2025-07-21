Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck clash over controversial real estate decision

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's mansion showdown spirals out of control

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are now clashing over their pricey mansion.

According to Radar Online, the high-profile former couple of Hollywood is having a hard time selling the house they once shared since the sale has caused a serious fight between them.

Sources told the outlet that Affleck wants to cut the price of their 38,000 square feet house, which is located in Beverly Hills, by $8 million.

The 52-year-old American actor and filmmaker wants to sell it for $59,950,000, but Lopez is upset and claimed that “he’s trying to stiff her out of millions,” because they bought their marital house for $61 million just one year after they got married.

Notably, the abode has a fully equipped gym, a bar, pickleball courts, a sports lounge, and a boxing ring.

Other facilities include a caretaker house, a 12-car garage, a 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse, and a two-bedroom guardhouse.

“She's furious and is taking this very personally. Of course, she can afford to take a loss on it, but it's not really about the money for her; it's the principle of it,” the source said.

The On the Floor crooner “has poured so much time and energy into the renovations and doesn't see why she has to take a loss just because Ben is in a hurry to get this over with.”

“A lot of people, including Ben, will tell you the real reason she's pushing back so hard is because she doesn't want this final tie that binds them to be severed. Ben is in for a real surprise if he thinks he's going to talk her into this price cut,” the insider stated.

It is pertinent to mention that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were also spotted house hunting in July 2024 before their divorce.