Carrie Underwood's dream life in Tennessee takes dramatic turn: Source

Carrie Underwood's private life takes unexpected turn

Carrie Underwood is apparently facing challenges in maintaining her Tennessee farm and caring for dozens of animals.

For the unversed, the 42-year-old American singer-songwriter grew up on a farm in Checotah, Oklahoma, so owning one was an easy choice for her.

Underwood calls herself a green thumb and lives on 400 acres in Tennessee with her husband, Mike Fisher, an erstwhile NFL player, and their two young sons.

An insider told Radar Online that the constant work of farm life has started to take a toll on her physical health.

Referring to taking care of various gardens, fruit trees, a greenhouse, chickens, sheep on the property, and horses, the source revealed, "It's become too much for her to maintain, and she's getting no sleep because she's up at the crack of dawn taking care of all these animals.”

"She's shoveling hay, weeding, fertilizing, harvesting, and then there are the repairs that never end,” they added.

"It doesn't help that she's had a hard time finding and keeping hired hands,” the insider noted.

Notably, Underwood, The American Idol judge, with her 13.4 million Instagram followers, sometimes shares a downside, such as “a swarm of bees” but her page mostly has wholesome pictures so her fans would not notice any problem, per the source.

"It's picturesque on social media; Behind the scenes, it's far from idyllic,” they noted.