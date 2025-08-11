Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren pack major surprise for fans

Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren tease first time doing scenes together

Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren are arguably the titans of Hollywood, but the actors never performed together until now.



In Netflix's upcoming book-to-screen adaptation, The Thursday Murder Club, the pair will be seen doing scenes together for the first time.

But it's not the first time the duo has worked in a film. Appearing on Today to promote the movie, the Red actress said, referring to the 1980's The Long Good Friday, "Pierce and I had been in the same film together many, many years ago. But we didn't have scenes together."

She continued, "We didn't know the other one was in it, sort of things. And all these many years later, I have the unbelievable privilege of working with Pierce again."

Earlier, the streamer released the trailer of the movie with director Chris Columbus teasing a “wonderful mystery at its core,” adding, “Thematically, it’s interesting that we’ve got four elderly people who are living in a retirement community and who are fascinated by death and murder."

He continued, "They are facing their own demise, yet at the same time, they are obsessed with studying cold cases. I fell in love thematically with that. It’s comedic, but it’s also very emotional.”

The synopsis of the film follows "a group of four retirees in a retirement village who investigate cold cases for fun, find themselves embroiled in a real-life murder mystery, turning their casual sleuthing into a thrilling whodunit."

"The film balances humor, intrigue, and emotional depth as the protagonists confront their own mortality while obsessing over the deaths of others," the logline read.

The Thursday Murder Club will be out on Aug 28.