Adam Sandler reveals what convinced him for 'Happy Gilmore 2'

Adam Sandler says making up his mind about 'Happy Gilmore 2' took decades

Adam Sandler's fans chased him for nearly three decades for a Happy Gilmore sequel.

The actor-comedian, 58, made the hilarious revelation on Monday during an appearance on Good Morning America.

"When I walk down the street a lotta times people will say, 'You ever gonna do Happy Gilmore 2?’" Sandler told co-anchor Michael Strahan of his motivation behind the sequel.

"And for 28 years, I was like, 'What are you talking about? No,'" he recalled telling his fans until one day when “all of a sudden" he said, "maybe."

Sandler also touched upon the storyline of the sequel that hits Netflix on July 25.

“And he's a family man, and he's gettin' back into the golf game,” Sandler teased after hinting that the film opens with his character at a low point.

The sequel brings back familiar faces—Ben Stiller, Christopher McDonald, and Julie Bowen—as well as fresh additions like NFL star Travis Kelce, Bad Bunny, and a host of real-life pro golfers.

Asked how he pulled together such a stacked cast, Sandler shrugged, “I don’t know how it happened… we wrote ‘em stuff, and everybody was kind enough to come. Every day, someone cool would show up and we’d hang out.”

Sandler had previously hinted at the film’s plot on Kelce’s New Heights podcast, revealing Happy is now “a bit of a mess,” and the movie follows him as he tries to get his life back on track.

"The movie itself picks up from an older guy who played golf a long time,” he said on the podcast. “Some stuff goes on in his life, and he's different — he's a bit of a mess. And then we try to get his life cooking again."