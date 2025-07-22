 
Denise Richards claims ex Aaron Phypers still harassing her

Denise Richards filed for divorce from Aaron Phypers on July 7 after six years of marriage

July 22, 2025

Denise Richards has made some shocking allegations against her estranged husband Aaron Phypers.

In a new statement to People magazine, the 54-year-old actress' lawyer claims that Aaron continues to harass Denise even after she was granted a temporary restraining order earlier this month.

“In addition to the repeated abuse perpetrated by Mr. Phypers against Ms. Richards throughout the parties’ marriage, Mr. Phypers has continued to harass Ms. Richards since being served with the Temporary Restraining Order by, among other things, disseminating private information from Ms. Richards’ cell phone and laptop, which he stole,” lawyer Brett Berman said in a statement.

“These actions continue to disturb Ms. Richards’ peace,” continued Denise’s attorney. “We have warned Mr. Phypers in writing not to disseminate any information from Ms. Richards’ stolen cell phone and laptop but, he continues to do so.”

“Ms. Richards will not be responding to Mr. Phypers’ false allegations in a public forum, and will be addressing Mr. Phypers’ abuse in Court, ” the statement read.

The statement comes after Aaron accused Denise of cheating on him with another man in an interview with TMZ on July 19.

For those unversed, the Starship Troopers filed for divorce from Aaron on July 7 after six years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

A few days after filing, Denise claimed that the businessman abused her during their marriage, and she was later granted a temporary restraining order against him.

