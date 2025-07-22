Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan tease 'Freakier Friday' sequel, reveal title

Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan tease 'Freakier Friday' sequel

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are opening up about their bond that made Freakier Friday a possibility, and now a reality. They also teased another sequel.

Jamie and Lindsay played an adorable mother-daughter duo in the 2003 film Freaky Friday. Over the past two decades, fan demands for a sequel never died down.

However, the stars were waiting for The Parent Trap actress to be old enough to play a teen mom in the sequel.

"Well, Lindsay and I have been in each other’s lives since we made that movie. That is first and foremost," Jamie shared in a cover story for People.

The Halloween star then shared that she was asked about a Freaky Friday sequel throughout the promotional tour of Halloween Ends in 2022.

"And everybody I’ve ever spoken to has asked, 'Will there be a Freaky Friday sequel?' When I went all around the world for Halloween Ends in 2022, every stop, they asked. And the answer was 'Lindsay has to be old enough to have had a teenager.' "

"So then obviously Lindsay had this beautiful baby. She came and visited me, brought the baby. At this moment we started really seriously talking about it," she shared.

The duo then got candid about their trust of each other.

"Jamie was with me at a time in my life when I was going through a lot publicly," Lohan said. "She was privately really there for me. I can trust her."

Jamie echoed her words, saying, "I know I can trust her. I can’t say that about a lot of people. I do know that if I tell her something, it’s gonna stay with her. We’ve both been through hard things, ’cause we’re alive and life is hard. And we’re not dead yet…"

For Lindsay, feeling safe around people matters more than trust, and "Jamie is one of those people for me," she shared.

"Like, I feel very safe with you. I feel safe telling you things. So it’s—I know you said trust, but for me it’s safe," she told Jamie.

Finally, Jamie asked Lindsay about another sequel, saying, "So Lindsay Lohan, 20 years from now, Freakiest Friday? You in?"

Lindsay Lohan replied, "I’m in."