Robin Williams's son Zak pays 'tender' tribute on his father's 74th birthday

Zak Williams remembers his late father on his birthday

Zak Williams, son of legendary comedian and actor Robin Williams, paid a deep emotional tribute to his father.

Talking to his Instagram, the 42-year-old mental health advocate posted a candid picture of his late father from the 1987 movie Good Morning Vietnam on what would have been his 74th birthday.

Zack also wrote a lengthy tribute under his post about grief that read, “Today would have been my dad’s 74th birthday. Every year, this season arrives with gravity. In just sixty days, we pass through Father’s Day, his birthday, and the anniversary of his death. It’s a tender and complicated stretch of time. One that asks a lot of the heart.”

He went on to note that he does not consider grief “linear,” as “It loops and echoes. It softens, then crescendos. But alongside it lives a legacy, the kind built not from fame or recognition, but from generosity and relentless kindness.”

Zack felt proud to mention that his father “lived to make people feel seen. He gave permission to feel deeply and to laugh through the pain. In his absence, that mission continues.”

“So today, I hold close the idea that the best way to honor those we love is to live the values they stood for. To lead with service and compassion. To lift others when they’re down. And to find paths of light, even in the dark corners,” he added.

Zack concluded his touching tribute by extending his support to those who are “carrying loss right now” as he assured them that they’re “not alone. You are part of a passage of love and connection that never really ends.”

“Happy birthday, Dad. Love you forever,” he wrote in the end.

It is pertinent to mention that Robin Williams was struggling with severe depression during his final years and ended his life by committing suicide on August 11, 2014, at 63, at his Paradise Cay home, California.