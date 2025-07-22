 
Lexi Wood breaks silence on dating rumors with Drake

July 22, 2025

Lexi Wood has finally addressed the rumors about dating rapper Drake.

The former Summer House star recently appeared on fellow Bravolebrity Gia Giudice‘s Casual Chaos podcast, where she was asked about the rumors.

“I need to know, are any of the Drake rumors true? I feel like they have to be. You’re from Canada and you’re so hot,”  said Gia.

To which, Lexi replied, “I think that being even but out there by anyone but me and him was insane. It definitely was not that person’s place to say anything."

“But I will say, he’s amazing and I’m really lucky to know him, and he’s so talented, so sweet, comes from such a great family, has great friends,” she added.

For those unversed, the 27-year-old model's alleged past with the rapper was brought up by her ex Jesse Solomon.

“You can’t play it chill with somebody that’s dated Drake," Jesse said during his appearance on Chicks in the Office.

Addressing Jesse' comment about her past, Lexi said, “I was just sent it a billion times, and I was like, ‘First of all, why would you say that? Why would you say something about my…"

She continued, "I think like everything that you enter, whether it’s a friendship, relationship, whatever, there’s just like you’re figuring it out, like you’re not going to go and like post it all over.”

“I just felt like it was very distasteful,” added Lexi.

