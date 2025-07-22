Jennifer Aniston says no one has 'any sort of right' to know about her personal life

Jennifer Aniston defends privacy amid new relationship rumours

Jennifer Aniston has opened up about not pushing pressure on relationships.

Speaking with Closer Magazine, Aniston, famously known for playing Rachel Green in Friends, defended privacy about her personal life.

As the actress has been in headlines recently due to the rumours of her relationship with hypnotist Jim Curtis after them being spotted together on Fourth of July, the insiders claim, “They’ve been seeing each other for a few months now.”

The sources added that they are “dating, but it’s still casual.”

However, Aniston, known for her high-profile relationships in the past, told the outlet, “A good place to be is to be open to [love], but not seeking it.”

“That way you don’t put any pressure on the situation, and if it happens organically, then amazing,” she noted.

Moreover, the Murder Mystery actress also went on to comment about people’s interest in one’s personal life.

Known for keeping her love life hidden, Aniston said, “No matter how long I have been in the industry, I will never get used to people thinking they have any sort of right to know about your personal life.”

It is pertinent to mention that the rumours of Jennifer Aniston’s new relationship with Jim Curtis, marked her first since the split from ex-husband Justin Theroux in 2018, who was her second husband.

The Friends alum’s first husband was Brad Pitt, with whom she got divorced in 2004.