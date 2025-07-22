Uma Thurman recalls starring in 'Pulp Fiction': 'Special'

Photo: Uma Thurman explains why 'Pulp Fiction' role was 'special'

Uma Thurman recently took a trip down the memory lane and revisited the film that catapulted her into global stardom.

In a recent interview with The Times (UK), the 55-year-old actress reflected on her breakout role in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction, which premiered over three decades ago.

Sharing how it continues to shape her decades later, the actress addressed, “I knew it was special, you could tell from the writing, the uniqueness, but it was a relatively small film.”

As fans will be aware, in the 1994 cult classic, Uma famously portrayed Mia Wallace, the enigmatic wife of mob boss Marsellus Wallace.

Reportedly, the casting process for this tole wasn’t straightforward and studio executives at Miramax reportedly had other actresses in mind, including Holly Hunter and Meg Ryan.

However, Uma Thurman's meeting with Tarantino sealed the deal.

Her performance earned her a 1995 Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress, and she quickly transitioned from indie favorite to A-list leading lady, appearing in high-profile projects like Batman & Robin (1997) and The Avengers (1998).

Uma Thurman also became a frequent collaborator of Tarantino, later headlining his Kill Bill franchise, roles that earned her two Golden Globe nominations and solidified her reputation as a formidable force in the action genre.

Now, Uma Thurman has stepped back into action territory, this time opposite Charlize Theron in The Old Guard 2, in which she plays the film’s central villain.