Liam Gallagher welcomes cheaters in Oasis concert after Coldplay scandal

Liam Gallagher has just now released a bold statement about the Coldplay kiss cam incident.

During Oasis’ Manchester concert, the singer paused the show and asked the audience, "Do we have any lovebirds in the house?"

Referring to a viral clip of Coldplay concert, where CEO of Astronomer, Andy Byron, and Kristin Cabot, head of company’s human resource, embarrassed to be caught on big screen at the concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he continued, “Don’t worry, we ain’t got any of that Coldplay, snidey f****** camera s***."

“It doesn’t matter to us who you’re f------ mingling with, or tingling with or fingering with. None of our f------ business,” the 52-year-old singer said before singing, Slide Away, from 1994’s track.

Following the viral cheating allegations, Byron’s wife Megan Kerrigan Byron, with whom he shares two children, removed the last name from her Facebook account before deactivating the account.

Additionally, the software company announced that Byron had resigned from the post and interim CEO Pete DeJoy issued a statement on behalf of the company.

“Moving Forward at Astronomer Over the weekend, I stepped into the role of Interim CEO at Astronomer, a company that I’ve proudly poured my entire professional life into helping build,” it read as.

“The events of the past few days have received a level of media attention that few companies—let alone startups in our small corner of the data and AI world—ever encounter. The spotlight has been unusual and surreal for our team and, while I would never have wished for it to happen like this, Astronomer is now a household name,” the statement concluded.