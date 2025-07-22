Madelyn Cline on major surprise in 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'

Madelyn Cline reveals Sarah Michelle Gellar’s surprising cameo

Madelyn Cline opened up about filming an additional scene for I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Stranger Things actress candidly talked about Sarah Michelle Gellar’s surprising cameo as Helen in Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s directorial.

“I only got the news that I was coming back about two-and-a-half weeks ago. We shot all those very, very end scenes about two weeks ago,” the Hollywood actress said.

In the ending scene of the movie, Helen, who was killed first in the original movie, appears in a dream of Cline’s onscreen character, Danica Richard, in a dress that she was wearing when she was named as Croaker Queen.

“I did not know that [dream sequence with Sarah Michelle Gellar] was happening,” she told the outlet. “Jenn [Kaytin Robinson] texted me that we were going to do it. And I was absolutely floored. Gobsmacked.”

“She then sent me the sides and was like, ‘What do you think?’ And I said, ‘I absolutely love them, but whatever. The fact that we’re doing this, write whatever you want. I’m in. I will do whatever you want.

“I do believe it was one of the most iconic days of my life, and I just felt like everything conspired for us to have that in the script. It only felt right for Danica to meet and face Helen,” Madelyn Cline concluded.

I Know What You Did Last Summer was released on July 17, 2025.