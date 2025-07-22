Eric Bana recalls 'bitter' on-set experience

Eric Bana reveals what went wrong in the wilderness

Eric Bana recently got candid and shared what left him “bitterly disappointed” when he was shooting Untamed in “extremely remote” locations.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine, the 56-year-old Australian actor talked about filming in the wilderness of British Columbia and his desire to behold wild animals up close.

Calling to mind, Bana shared, “We were mostly pretty remote up in the mountains during the day, so I was always trying to spot a bear, and I was bitterly disappointed that I didn't see one.”

The Time Traveller’s Wife star went on to recall that there was "a bear man on set who would come in and ensure there were no grizzlies or black bears" in the vicinity, which eventually decreased his chances to catch wildlife in their natural habitats.

However, he was unable to see his desired creatures but “it was pretty awesome up there,” he admitted.

Moving forward, Bana discussed working on the film that is about the twists and turns of barbaric murder inside Yosemite National Park, saying, "I guess you try and let it go at the end of the day. When you're in a role like this, it is pretty all-encompassing for the months that you're shooting."

Notably, the Troy alum is playing the role of Kyle Turner in the murder mystery drama series Untamed.

He serves as a special agent for the National Park Service and starts investigating the show's central mysterious death while taking control over his own inner demons.

"I think playing this sort of role in a studio on a set every day would be a lot more stressful, but having nature and being outdoors for most of it and definitely enjoying it on the weekends, I think, was a big help for sure," Eric Bana stated.

It is pertinent to mention that Untamed was released on July 17, 2025, on Netflix.