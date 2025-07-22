Jennifer Aniston reveals 'Broadway' plans: 'On my bucket list'

'Friends' alum Jennifer Aniston wishes to 'appear on Broadway'

Friends star Jennifer Aniston has opened up about her career plans.

During her conversation with Closer Magazine, Aniston, famously known for her role of Rachel Green on the show, revealed one of her biggest dreams.

The actress shared that she wishes to appear on Broadway, saying, “It’s always been a dream of mine to appear on Broadway.”

However, Aniston admitted, “It would be unbelievably cool, but it’s also a huge commitment.”

“It’s on my bucket list, but it’s also got to be the right role at the right time,” The Morning Show star noted.

Additionally, Jennifer Aniston, known for creating the LolaVie haircare brand, also talked about her beauty regime.

She said, “With all the information out there, I think it’s really easy to overcomplicate a good beauty regime.”

“Wear sunscreen, stay hydrated, use a gentle cleansing bar, and take good quality supplements. That’s what I do every day,” she suggested.

Aniston added, “I do work out, but I think it’s important to have a healthy relationship with food. You should absolutely have treats and things you enjoy, but perhaps not daily.”

Sharing her own diet, Aniston noted, “I eat healthily 80% of the time, and then if I am out for dinner I feel OK about ordering something a bit naughtier!”

“I have always loved Mexican food and I think my favourite treat food has to be nachos with lots of cheese,” she added.