Meghan Markle, Harry's 'root of massive rift' with royal family exposed: 'unforgivable'

A royal expert has exposed the ‘root of the massive rift’ of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle with the rest of the royal family.

The ‘root of the massive rift’ has been disclosed by royal expert Hilary Fordwich, while speaking to the Fox News Digital.

She said, "It is unforgivable that Harry was the cause of much heartbreak for Queen Elizabeth II.

"All those around her knew of her sorrow and deep concern. This is the root of the massive rift between Harry and Meghan and the rest of the royal family.”

Hilary Fordwich continued the pain Meghan and Harry caused in the queen’s waning years cannot ever be repaired, adding the family and the nation “will never forget it."

The royal expert further claimed that for many close to Queen Elizabeth, Meghan and Harry’s royal exit, was "one of the very darkest periods of her reign regarding family matters."

Hilary went on saying "It has been said that she verbalized it was a ‘complete catastrophe.’"

The late queen grew up under the shadow of her uncle’s abdication and was hoping that, like his exile, Meghan and Harry would go on with their lives ‘quietly’.

Another royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claimed, "I think one of the gravest charges that can be leveled at Harry and Meghan is that they made the queen’s last years so difficult."