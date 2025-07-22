'Geordie Shore' star talks about self-discovery after latest split

Chloe Ferry is on journey to discover herself after Johnny Wilbo split

Chloe Ferry has recently broken up with her boyfriend Johnny Wilbo.

The Geordie Shore star’s split in March comes after four years of on-again and off-again relationship with Johnny.

Speaking with Closer Magazine, Chloe revealed that she’s not looking back again.

The reality TV star said, “I’ve been out in Ibiza for three weeks babe. And I’m having the best time!”

“When you’re in a relationship, you lose yourself a bit and I’m on a journey to discover who I am again. There’s a lot of sexy men here but I’m just focused on enjoying myself – I don’t need a man!” she added.

When asked if she will be joining the celebrity dating app Raya, Chloe said, “I’ve never heard of Raya.”

“You’ll have to send me the link, I’ll be on it in a flash!” Chloe added.

It is worth mentioning that this comes after Chloe and Wayne Lineker pranked fans with their engagement announcement.

Now, talking about the playful move which led to the rumours that the duo, who met on Celebs Go Dating, turned their friendship romantic, Chloe said, “Me and Wayne have never been together but he loves me.”

“We’re too good friends to be in a romantic relationship. He would marry me tomorrow but he’s my best friend,” Chloe Ferry, who became famous after Geordie Shore almost a decade ago, added.

Moving forward, Chloe reveals her desire to be part of the famous reality show I’m A Celeb.

She stated, “I really want to do I’m A Celeb – it’s my dream.”

“I feel like if I got the opportunity to have the audition, I know I’d get it, but obviously they don’t like the Geordie Shore people. I know I’d do amazingly on it. I’ve been manifesting it!” the reality TV star added.