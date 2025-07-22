Critics share verdict about 'Fantastic Four: First Step'

Critics get honest about 'Fantastic Four: First Step'

Fantastic Four: First Step is days away from hitting theaters. Given the hype around the First Family, the critics have announced their verdict.



In the backdrop of the strong 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes, Brett White in Decider writes, “Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four: First Steps is being hailed as the franchise's best adaptation yet. The film successfully blends comic book whimsy with emotional depth, aided by its nostalgic visuals and Michael Giacchino’s energetic score.”

Not only heroes, but also villains in the film, have received praise from reviewers. In AP, Lindsay Bahr pens, “The film’s true highlights are its villains—Julia Garner’s Silver Surfer and Ralph Ineson’s Galactus — who overshadow the main cast with their striking visuals and cosmic presence.”

In a less-than-glowing review, Maureen Lee Lenker in EW opines, “Despite occasional tonal dissonance and the continued underdevelopment of female characters, the film thrives in its joyful embrace of comic book roots. With visual flair, charismatic casting, First Steps is a solid entry into the MCU, selecting whimsy and heart over gritty realism.”

However, there are also critical reviews. Vulture's Blige Ebiri writes, “The plot centers on a cosmic threat from Galactus, who offers to spare Earth in exchange for the unborn child of Reed Richards and Sue Storm — a moral dilemma that resolves too conveniently.”

In line with this, Nick Schager pens in The Daily Beast. “Despite its vibrant production design, nostalgic tone, and likable leads … the film suffers from underdeveloped characters, formulaic storytelling, and inconsistent CGI.”

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be out on July 25.