Khloe Kardashian bonds with son Tatum in sweet snaps

Khloe Kardashian shares cute selfie with son Tatum

Khloe Kardashian is spending some quality time with her son Tatum and shared a glimpse into her mother-son bond.

The Kardashians star took to her Instagaram account on Tuesday to post adorable snaps with two-year-old son Tatum.

In the candid post, the proud can be seen admiring her son while expressing her affection for Tatum, her "forever" love.

Khloe posed in the selfie while hugging Tatum and beaming smile as both directly see in the camera.

In the second snap, Khloe pouted her lips for the photo while Tatum cutely tried to mimic his mom.

"Me and my forever," she wrote in the caption with a blue heart emoji, hinting that her bond with Tatum is everlasting.

It is pertinent to mention that along with Tatum, Khloe is also mom to seven-year-old daughter True.

The Good American co-founder shares all her kids with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Tristan rushed to the comment section of the post and left a sweet comment for the mother-son duo, calling them "Twinnyzz" with a heart emoji made with fingers. Khloe responded to the comment with two prayer emojis.

Khloe regularly shares sweet glimpses into her life with her kids. This post came after she shared insights into her Care Bears-themed 41st birthday pool party on Sunday, July 20.