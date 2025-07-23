Ian Somerhalder's wife Nikki Reed talks importance of privacy for kids

Photo: Ian Somerhalder's wife Nikki Reed weighs in on significance of privacy for kids

Nikki Reed recently reflected on her parenting style with Ian Somerhalder.

As per the latest findings of Us Weekly, the Twilight actress discussed raising her two children with husband Ian Somerhalder, Vampire Diaries alum, 7-year-old daughter Bodhi and a younger son whose name they’ve kept under wraps.

She addressed the importance of privacy and shared that she has taught her to understand that being mindful of others' space isn't just polite, it's essential.

“It’s a responsibility of parents to teach children how to be mindful human beings, how to respect people’s privacy — and I’m starting to see schools do that now,” Nikki asserted while speaking on an upcoming episode of Dear Media’s The Skinny Confidential: Him and Her Show podcast, hosted by Lauryn Evarts Bosstick and Michael Bosstick.

The actress, who has long been an advocate for conscious living, used the moment as a gentle wake-up call for listeners.

“Privacy is our greatest form of currency in a world where everything lives out there. We are [in] a culture of oversharing,” she explained.

While many public figures fight to guard their private lives from the spotlight, the doting mother’s perspective is more educational than defensive.

“I’ll just say, the world changed a lot with the invention of the iPhone,” she noted. “I think as human beings, technology has moved so fast and we have not put parameters in place to continue to view ourselves and other people as human beings.”

“My goal and mission is to not just sit around and feel sorry or complain about what the consequence of that might be but instead take it as a moment for education,” she said in conclusion and remarked, “We have to talk to and teach our children how to be conscious of other people.”