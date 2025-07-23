Tom Jones postpones Germany gig due to health scare

Tom Jones calls sudden show delay 'really disappointing'

Tom Jones postponed his upcoming show in Germany due to a recent health diagnosis, calling it really disappointing.

The 85-year-old singer was all set to take over the stage in Bremen, Germany, on Tuesday, July 22, when hours before his shows, he announced he had to cancel the show due to health reasons.

Taking to his Instagram account, he said, "Unfortunately, I must postpone my show this evening, as I've contracted an upper respiratory infection that needs treatment and rest."

"I know this is really disappointing and will cause inconvenience to you all, and I'm very sorry about that," the It's Not Unusual singer expressed his grief.

Sharing about the rescheduled date for the shows, he noted, "The show will now go ahead on Monday 28th July, so I look forward to seeing you then. All tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date. Until then, thank you for your understanding. Love, Tom."

The show in Bremen was Delilah singer's last stop in Germany, now rescheduled for 28th July, and Jones will kickstart his Ages & Stages tour across the U.K. and Europe from July 27.

This was not the first time Jones cancelled his show due to a health scare. Previously, during the Summers in 2022, he had to cancel his show after a viral laryngitis diagnosis.