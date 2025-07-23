Pedro Pascal shares regret over filming 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Pedro Pascal gets honest about his appearance in 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Pedro Pascal recently revealed that he was appalled after filming the Wonder Woman 1984.

While playing Agree to Disagree for LADbible, the 50-year-old actor was asked when he was last clean-shaven.

“I grow such shit facial hair, but if I were to shave it all off… I really look very,” he responded. “Strongly disagree with a clean-shaven me.”

Referring to his role as a clean-shaven villain in the action fantasy film, Pascal said, “I was so appalled by the way I looked.”

The Hollywood actor portrayed the role of charismatic businessman Maxwell Lord, who uses a dream stone to build an empire and grant wishes to others which ultimately causes worldwide chaos, in the movie.

“I loved the movie, but I was so appalled by the way that I looked that I never have gone back unless it were completely necessary,” The Last of Us actor admitted.

Sharing that he would’ve got clean-shave for his recently released movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps, he said, “If they asked me to clean -shave for Fantastic Four and if they had insisted I would’ve done it."

"But it was a very collaborative creation for all of our looks in the movie.”

The reboot movie introduced Pascal as Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Queen, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Thing, and Joseph Quinn as Human Torch.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is released in cinemas on July 23, 2025.