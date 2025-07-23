Jennifer Aniston proud to break free from ‘Friends' typecasting

Jennifer Aniston proud to prove there's life beyond Rachel Green

Jennifer Aniston opened up on how hard she has worked to prove to the world that she is more than just Rachel Green, her iconic Friends character.

Aniston, who starred in the hit comedy sitcom for all of its 10 seasons, said that while she still feels nostalgic when the show comes on TV, she does not want to be typecast.

Speaking with Closer Magazine, the actor said she’s proud that she built a strong career after the sitcom ended in 2024 by avoiding being typecast.

“I would never just turn [Friends] over if it’s on TV,” Aniston said. “It was and is such a big part of my life. It’s not like I watch it all the time, but if I see that it’s on I will sit there and get all nostalgic.”

Aniston, who won an Emmy for her role in Friends, further shared that her biggest achievement is proving that there is life after the hit sitcom.

“My proudest achievement has been proving that there was life after Friends,” she said. “I loved doing the show, but when you are part of such a huge one, there is always this concern of being typecast.”

“I wanted to show the world there is life after Rachel Green and I am proud I have been able to do that.”