Sacha Baron Cohen transforms himself for new villain role

Sacha Baron Cohen beefs up for new Marvel role

Sacha Baron Cohen is no stranger to changing himself for any role he portrays. Borat, for example.



Similarly, he is set to play Mephisto, Marvel's new supervillain, as teased by Kevin Feige, the head of the franchise, who made his debut in the finale of Ironheart.

But what now caught fans' attention is the cover of Men's Fitness UK, which featured him — all bulked up.

To build muscles quickly, Deadline reported Sacha approached his pal Matthew McConaughey, who, in return, gave him the number of trainer Alfonso Moretti.

“He looked like a ruler, straight up and down,” with “an athlete in hiding," was the reaction of the trainer when he had a Zoom call with the star and asked him to strip down to his underwear.

Soon after this, the pair went to training with Moretti, asking the 53-year-old to start with 100 pushups a day. With time, the results began to show, leading to the costume of his character, Mephisto, being altered at least twice to fit his physique.

Describing his workout regimen, Sacha said it is “having the core strength of an arthritic jellyfish.”

In other news, Kevin reflected on the new offering of James Gunn's DC, Superman.

“I texted James and I liked a lot,” he told The Wrap after watching the movie. “I’d love to just jump right into it. You don’t know who Mr. Terrific is, though. You’ll figure it out. No, this is a, this is a fully fleshed-out world. It was great, and that is what I want people to remember.”

He also praised David Corenswet's performance, “I think he’s a great, charming, amazing Superman, and his interviews are great. I want to watch. I can’t remember what he’s done. I didn’t never really know before.”

Superman is running in theatres.