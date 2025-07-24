 
Geo News

Lady Gaga pays emotioonal tribute to late Ozzy Osbourne during live show

The pop star closed her San Francisco show with a poignant homage to Ozzy Osbourne

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 24, 2025

Lady Gaga’s surprise tribute to late Ozzy Osbourne stuns fans
Lady Gaga’s surprise tribute to late Ozzy Osbourne stuns fans

Lady Gaga paid homage to the late rocker Ozzy Osbourne in a touching way.

On Tuesday, July 22, the day Osbourne passed away, the 39-year-old singer took a moment to pay tribute during her San Francisco show.

The Joker: Folie a Deux star closed out her show with the rock legend's song Crazy Train.

Gaga donned a black shirt with the text "Ozzy Osbourne" printed on it along with a black beanie and gave a final bow along with her back dancers and crew to pay honor to Osbourne's legacy.

The pop star proudly showed off the shirt she wore under a black jacket before taking a bow together with her crew.

For those unversed, the Black Sabbath legend died at the age of 76 on July 22, as per a statement shared by his family.

The news came weeks after he performed his final show with Black Sabbath.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," the statement by his family read, released on Tuesday morning.

"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family's privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis," they added.

Julie Chrisley hits back at claims she faked cancer diagnosis to escape prison
Julie Chrisley hits back at claims she faked cancer diagnosis to escape prison
Lindsay Lohan shares sweet insight into close bond with Jamie Lee Curtis
Lindsay Lohan shares sweet insight into close bond with Jamie Lee Curtis
Chad Michael Murray got trolled by his kids over 'Freaky Friday' look
Chad Michael Murray got trolled by his kids over 'Freaky Friday' look
Sacha Baron Cohen transforms himself for new villain role
Sacha Baron Cohen transforms himself for new villain role
Julie Bowen hails Adam Sandler for prioritizing daughters' wellbeing over filming video
Julie Bowen hails Adam Sandler for prioritizing daughters' wellbeing over filming
Travis Kelce says Taylor Swift relationship is like gender swapped 'Pretty Woman'
Travis Kelce says Taylor Swift relationship is like gender swapped 'Pretty Woman'
Critics get honest about 'Freakier Friday'
Critics get honest about 'Freakier Friday'
Lindsay Lohan's son's Luai's everyday habit takes after mom's passion video
Lindsay Lohan's son's Luai's everyday habit takes after mom's passion