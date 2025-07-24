Lady Gaga pays emotioonal tribute to late Ozzy Osbourne during live show

Lady Gaga’s surprise tribute to late Ozzy Osbourne stuns fans

Lady Gaga paid homage to the late rocker Ozzy Osbourne in a touching way.

On Tuesday, July 22, the day Osbourne passed away, the 39-year-old singer took a moment to pay tribute during her San Francisco show.

The Joker: Folie a Deux star closed out her show with the rock legend's song Crazy Train.

Gaga donned a black shirt with the text "Ozzy Osbourne" printed on it along with a black beanie and gave a final bow along with her back dancers and crew to pay honor to Osbourne's legacy.

The pop star proudly showed off the shirt she wore under a black jacket before taking a bow together with her crew.

For those unversed, the Black Sabbath legend died at the age of 76 on July 22, as per a statement shared by his family.

The news came weeks after he performed his final show with Black Sabbath.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," the statement by his family read, released on Tuesday morning.

"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family's privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis," they added.