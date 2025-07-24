 
Geo News

Kelly Ripa pays homage to first-ever guest on 'Live!' Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Malcolm-Jamal Warner was the first person to appear as a guest on 'Live' in 1988

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 24, 2025

Kelly Ripa pays tribute to late Malcolm-Jamal Warner
Kelly Ripa pays tribute to late Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Kelly Ripa is remembering the late actor, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, during her live show.

On Tuesday, July 22, the morning show host took a special moment on her Live with Kelly and Mark show to pay homage to The Cosby Show star.

The Live with Kelly and Mark host paused the show to pay tribute to Warner, who tragically died at the age of 54 from drowning during a family vacation in Costa Rica on Sunday, July 20.

It is noteworthy that Warner was the first-ever guest on Live! in 1988, which was then hosted by Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford.

"There's a lot of sad news in the news, so I guess we'll just get to it and then try to do a hard pivot afterwards," Ripa said to her husband and cohost Mark Consuelos, via Entertainment Weekly.

"I can't believe this, because [producer Michael] Gelman was telling me backstage that the very first episode of this show, Malcolm-Jamal Warner was a guest on," she noted before a clip of Warner played, showing the first episode aired on September 5, 1988.

"He shockingly and sadly and devastatingly was caught in this surprise high current in Costa Rica and died as a complication of that. It's just so sad and crushing, and you don't realize — I literally, even though I didn't know him, grew up with this man," Ripa added.

Julie Chrisley hits back at claims she faked cancer diagnosis to escape prison
Julie Chrisley hits back at claims she faked cancer diagnosis to escape prison
Lindsay Lohan shares sweet insight into close bond with Jamie Lee Curtis
Lindsay Lohan shares sweet insight into close bond with Jamie Lee Curtis
Chad Michael Murray got trolled by his kids over 'Freaky Friday' look
Chad Michael Murray got trolled by his kids over 'Freaky Friday' look
Sacha Baron Cohen transforms himself for new villain role
Sacha Baron Cohen transforms himself for new villain role
Julie Bowen hails Adam Sandler for prioritizing daughters' wellbeing over filming video
Julie Bowen hails Adam Sandler for prioritizing daughters' wellbeing over filming
Travis Kelce says Taylor Swift relationship is like gender swapped 'Pretty Woman'
Travis Kelce says Taylor Swift relationship is like gender swapped 'Pretty Woman'
Critics get honest about 'Freakier Friday'
Critics get honest about 'Freakier Friday'
Lindsay Lohan's son's Luai's everyday habit takes after mom's passion video
Lindsay Lohan's son's Luai's everyday habit takes after mom's passion