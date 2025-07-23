Julie Bowen hails Adam Sandler for prioritizing daughters' wellbeing over filming

Julie Bowen hails Adam Sandler for compassionate interaction with daughter

Julie Bowen is sharing insight into her costar Adam Sandler’s work relationship with his daughters, both of whom star in Happy Gilmore 2.

Singing praise of Adam’s daughters, Sadie, 16, and Sunny, 18, Bowen told People, "They are great. They are really, really great. They're wonderful young women to begin with."

The Modern Family actress, who reprises her role as Virginia Venit in the sequel, continued, "Sadie's studying acting, so she was in school while we were doing it, but she would come to the set. Sunny was there all the time. It is so sweet to see him interact with them."

Sharing how the Grown Ups star treats his daughters on set, she said, "He gives them notes and direction and stuff — but also just the level of support."

Bowen also noted that Adam is a "dude’s dude" but treats his daughters with understanding and kindness.

"I met him as a dude's dude, and he was surrounded by dudes," Bowen explained.

She continued, "And now he's got these women who are his daughters, and he really meets them where they are... One of them was like, 'Oh, I feel like this outfit isn't flattering. This wardrobe isn't flattering.' "

She added, "He's like, 'Then we're going to change it because you need to feel good about yourself'. And I'm like, 'Oh my God, I want you as my dad!' He's so kind and thoughtful and really puts his kids' well-being first. It's amazing."

In addition to Julie Bowen, Adam Sandler and his daughters, Happy Gilmore 2 contains cameos from, from Bad Bunny and Travis Kelce.