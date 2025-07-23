Lindsay Lohan shares sweet insight into close bond with Jamie Lee Curtis

Lindsay Lohan gushes over pal Jamie Lee Curtis

Lindsay Lohan gushed over her longtime friendship with costar Jamie Lee Curtis.

In a recent chat with People, the 39-year-old actress reflected on their 22-year-long bond and how the Oscar winner has always been there during her tough times.

“Jamie was with me at a time in my life when I was going through a lot publicly,” Lohan recalled, who was not 16 yet when the original Freaky Friday's filming began.

“She was privately really there for me," Lohan continued.

Curtis, on the other hand, shares the same sentiment about Lohan, she noted, "I know I can trust her. And I can't say that about a lot of people."

"If I tell her something, it’s gonna stay with her," the Last Show Girl actress detailed. "We’ve both been through hard things, ’cause we’re alive and life is hard. And we’re not dead yet. So the truth of our experience together, it belies all of the kind of showbizzy stuff."

"We connected, and we really stayed connected. And that is special and rare for me," Curtis added.

It is pertinent to mention that the pair is all set to return to the big screen in the long-awaited sequel of their 2003 original, Freakier Friday, which will hit the theaters on August 8.