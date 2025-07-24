 
Geo News

Hailey Bieber insists she has a real life off-camera

Hailey Bieber talks marriage and postpartum struggles in new 'Vogue Italia' interview

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 24, 2025

Hailey Bieber gets real about relationship with Justin
Hailey Bieber gets real about relationship with Justin

Hailey Bieber calls marriage to Justin Bieber a "crazy life."

The Rhode founder, 28, opened up about the highs and lows of new motherhood and the ongoing public scrutiny of her marriage in a recent interview with Vogue Italia.

Hailey, who welcomed son Jack Blues with husband Justin in August 2024, recalled her first childbirth as "the most delicate period" in her life, admitting that she found "learning to live with a new version" of herself "very difficult."

"And having to do all this while constantly reading falsehoods on the internet like 'They're getting divorced' or 'They're no longer happy together' is something that really drives you crazy. I'm not even sure I can explain it. It's a crazy life," said the mom of one.

Hailey also pushed back against the persistent gossip, asserting, “What’s written about me online isn’t true. I have a real life — one I share with my wonderful family, my friends, and people who truly know me.”

In an earlier interview for Vogue's May cover story, Hailey fiercely defended her relationship with Justin.

“I thought seven years in it would’ve already, and it hasn’t," she said on being asked if she thought the internet chatter would stop.

"You would think after having a child, people would maybe move on, chill out a little bit, but no," she said. "So I guess these bitches are going to be mad.”

Hailey and Justin married in 2018 with a civil ceremony, followed by a star-studded celebration in 2019. 

'Euphoria' ropes in Hans Zimmer for season 3 score
'Euphoria' ropes in Hans Zimmer for season 3 score
Khloe Kardashian reveals this 'insane' habit before going on trips
Khloe Kardashian reveals this 'insane' habit before going on trips
'South Park' creators ink major deal with Paramount
'South Park' creators ink major deal with Paramount
'House of the Dragon' star on being true to book in S3
'House of the Dragon' star on being true to book in S3
How Ozzy Osbourne felt during his final days in England? Source
How Ozzy Osbourne felt during his final days in England? Source
Vanessa Kirby shares how starring as pregnant Sue Storm shaped her motherhood journey
Vanessa Kirby shares how starring as pregnant Sue Storm shaped her motherhood journey
Lady Gaga pays emotional tribute to late Ozzy Osbourne during live show
Lady Gaga pays emotional tribute to late Ozzy Osbourne during live show
Kelly Ripa pays homage to first-ever guest on 'Live!' Malcolm-Jamal Warner
Kelly Ripa pays homage to first-ever guest on 'Live!' Malcolm-Jamal Warner