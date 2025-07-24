Hailey Bieber insists she has a real life off-camera

Hailey Bieber gets real about relationship with Justin

Hailey Bieber calls marriage to Justin Bieber a "crazy life."

The Rhode founder, 28, opened up about the highs and lows of new motherhood and the ongoing public scrutiny of her marriage in a recent interview with Vogue Italia.

Hailey, who welcomed son Jack Blues with husband Justin in August 2024, recalled her first childbirth as "the most delicate period" in her life, admitting that she found "learning to live with a new version" of herself "very difficult."

"And having to do all this while constantly reading falsehoods on the internet like 'They're getting divorced' or 'They're no longer happy together' is something that really drives you crazy. I'm not even sure I can explain it. It's a crazy life," said the mom of one.

Hailey also pushed back against the persistent gossip, asserting, “What’s written about me online isn’t true. I have a real life — one I share with my wonderful family, my friends, and people who truly know me.”

In an earlier interview for Vogue's May cover story, Hailey fiercely defended her relationship with Justin.

“I thought seven years in it would’ve already, and it hasn’t," she said on being asked if she thought the internet chatter would stop.

"You would think after having a child, people would maybe move on, chill out a little bit, but no," she said. "So I guess these bitches are going to be mad.”

Hailey and Justin married in 2018 with a civil ceremony, followed by a star-studded celebration in 2019.