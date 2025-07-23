Chad Michael Murray got trolled by his kids over 'Freaky Friday' look

Chad Michael Murray's kids had a laugh watching him in 'Freaky Friday'

Chad Michael Murray's kids made fun of his hair in the first Freaky Friday movie.

Attending the premiere of Freakier Friday, Chad shared how his kids reacted to the original 2003 film.

"I think that this film might have more of an impact on my family than it does on the average family, just due to the fact that we kind of live it a little bit," he told People.

"I remember the day before we went to shoot [Freakier Friday], we sat down and we watched the first one with the kids, and it was their first time ever seeing it," the One Tree Hill alum recalled.

"I don't typically show them a lot of my work. It's not something that I'm like, 'Hey guys, come, come watch what Dad's doing,' but this one was different. I wanted to say, 'Hey guys, this is what Dad's going to do tomorrow,' " he explained.

"So we sat down, we watched it, and I just remember them picking on me, 'Dad, what is wrong with your hair?' And 'Dad, you can't sing. What's going on?' And they were embarrassed for me, as they should have been," shared the dad-of-three.

Murray shares a son and two daughters with wife Sarah Roemer.

Chad Michael Murray has reprised his role as Jake in Freaky Friday sequel Freakier Friday, which stars Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis in lead roles.