Julie Chrisley hits back at claims she faked cancer diagnosis to escape prison

Julie Chrisley hits back at claims her cancer battle was fake

Julie Chrisley has debunked theories of her faking her breast cancer diagnosis.

During the July 23 episode of the Chrisley Confessions 2.0 podcast, Julie argued against the claims that she faked her cancer diagnoses to escape justice in the fraud and tax evasion case.

For the unversed, Julie and Todd were recently granted the presidential pardon by U.S. President Donald Trump after they served more than two years following their conviction over bank fraud and tax evasion charges.

Hitting back against the claim, the 52-year-old said, "The one thing that I wanna talk about that was in the tabloids is they said that I faked my breast cancer, and that is the craziest thing."

“What people don’t realize is [that] I was diagnosed with breast cancer [in] March of 2012," she revealed.

Todd, 56, joined the conversation, noting that his Julie was 39 years old when she was diagnosed.

Julie continued and highlighted that the cancer diagnosis came “before this happened,” seemingly referring to the charges.

“Obviously, if that’s something I was gonna do, it didn’t help,” she added. “Because I went to prison. But I went to prison 11 years later. … It didn’t even make sense.”

This comes after her daughter Savannah also fired back at the rumors last month on her “Unlocked” podcast.

“I was getting my coffee across the street this morning and I was looking through social media and I saw to where someone commented that my family was this fraud and we’re terrible human beings, XYZ, and how my mother faked her breast cancer diagnosis," she said.

"Apparently, she faked her breast cancer diagnosis to avoid court proceedings, was what this individual said," she continued.

"They weren’t federally or criminally charged until 2019," she added. "So, that right there completely debunks your whole theory."