Big update on Matthew Perry's tragic overdose case

Doctor pleads guilty in Matthew Perry's death case

In the case of Matthew Perry, who died from an accidental overdose of ketamine, Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who supplied ketamine to the star a few weeks before his death, is facing up to four decades behind bars.



According to new outlets, the Californian physician pleaded guilty to four federal counts of drug distribution as he was set to face the court after previously pleading not guilty.

While agreeing to a plea deal allows Salvador to be under supervised release for three years, he is also to remain free on bond until his sentencing on Dec 3.

In return, the federal prosecutors dropped charges against him of falsifying medical records and other distribution counts.

Meanwhile, his lawyer said he will surrender his medical license within 40 days, as he faces a $2 million fine.

Though Salvador did not administer the dose that killed Matthew, he had previously injected him with the drug in places that flouted safe medical procedures.



Moreover, authorities found that he mocked the late actor in his texts to another doctor, calling him a “moron” and boasting about exploiting him for money.

However, AP and Variety reported that the chances of receiving the maximum punishment are less, given the federal sentencing guidelines.

Keeping in mind, prosecutors stated in court that he did not sell the dose to the 17 Again actor, which led to his death.

In the meantime, there are other defendants in the case who were part of a web that facilitated the ketamine to Matthew, who was using it to treat his depression.

Jasveen Sangha, or Ketamine Queen, is one of them, who is alleged to have supplied the fatal dose. She pleaded not guilty and will go on trial next month.

Kenneth Iwamasa, the deceased star’s personal assistant, and doctors Mark Chavez and Erik Fleming await sentencing after pleading guilty to lesser charges.

Matthew, the well-known star, drowned in the pool of his home on Oct 28, 2023. He was 54.