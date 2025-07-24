 
Brittany Cartwright breaks silence of ex Jax Taylor's exit from 'The Valley'

Jax Taylor announced his departure from Bravo's reality show on July 16

July 24, 2025

Brittany Cartwright is getting honest about her relationship dynamics with ex-husband Jax Taylor.

In a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on July 22, Cartwright shared her remarks on Taylor's departure from The Valley.

When host Andy Cohen asked the 36-year-old reality star if she was aware of the decision, she replied that she "found out the night before," calling it "a great decision."

She went on to comment about her relationship with Taylor, describing it as "horrible" currently and noted that there is "no trust whatsoever," as he is not taking any therapy, nor is he paying for the expenses for their four-year-old son and the mortgage on their former home.

Weeks earlier, Taylor announced that he was quitting the Bravo's show for the upcoming season "after an incredibly challenging year and many honest conversations with my team and producers," via Variety.

"Right now, my focus needs to be on my sobriety, my mental health, and coparenting relationship," his statement continued. "Taking this time is necessary for me to become the best version of myself — especially for our son, Cruz."

