Ben Stiller celebrates famous parents in big way

Ben Stiller to share his parents' story in documentary

Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara have been well-known names in the comedy world, and their son Ben Stiller paid tribute to them through Apple TV+ documentary Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost.



According to the streamer, it will shed light on the cultural impact of the late comedians and highlight how their careers and lives went hand-in-hand.

In a statement, The National Treasure star said, "I feel very fortunate to be partnering once again with the incredible team at Apple TV+."

The actor, who serves as producer on the documentary, continued, "This time on a project that is very personal to me and my family. It's exciting to finally get to share it with audiences; and a great honor to celebrate my parents."

"Both as I knew them growing up, and as I've come to know them in new ways through the making of this film," the press release said.

Nothing is Lost will have two releases. The first one, which will have a limited run in theaters starting from Oct. 17, and the second will be out on the streamer from Oct. 24.