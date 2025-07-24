Meghan Markle fails to ‘grasp’ social media, slams expert

Meghan Markle has reportedly taken a back seat as she remains silent on social media.

The Duchess of Sussex, who usually promotes her lifestyle brand ‘As Ever’ on Instagram, has taken a step back as she comes up with new content.

Royal expert Nick Ede tells Express: “I think that it’s a way of building momentum and so she can make a new announcement which once again will gain column inches.

“It’s tough for her to have her As Ever brand Instagram and her MeghanInstagram, and which ones she uses to push her brand. If she's sold out (of brand stock) then there’s no reason to push it on her personal socials as people will complain."

Ede continued: “The issue is that we all know with social media it's about consistency and speaking to your audience and it doesn’t feel like she's grasping that side of things.

“It may be that she genuinely doesn’t have anything to actively promote so she's taking a back seat for a while on that side of things, but her followers may desert her,” he noted: