Meghan Markle loses Netflix deal because her ‘pointless' lifestyle series falls flat

Meghan Markle’s ‘As Ever’ becomes her final attempt to impress Netflix bosses

Meghan Markle lost Netflix deal after her new lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, failed to impress viewers and critics.

According to new data, the controversial lifestyle series ranked just 383rd globally with 5.3 million views in the first half of the year.

Despite a reported £80 million deal signed in 2020 after stepping back from royal duties, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have struggled to maintain momentum on the platform.

A review by The Telegraph not only gave the show two starts but also bashed it for being "insane" and an "exercise in narcissism, filled with extravagant brunches, celebrity pals and business plugs.”

Another review by the Guardian read, “The Kiss, the Netflix deal goodbye! With Love, Meghan is so pointless it might be the Sussexes’ last TV show."

It is a "a woman filling children’s party bags with seeds and manuka honey" and "the sort of gormless lifestyle filler that, had it been made by the BBC, would be used to bulk out episodes of Saturday Kitchen,” they added.

Speaking with The Sun, royal expert Rob Shuter revealed that insiders have told him that Harry and Meghan’s Netflix deal “is dead.”

“She had everything going for her—name, platform, press—and the numbers were dismal,” he added.

“They're just waiting for the credits to roll. They're letting it expire without drama. There's no appetite for anything new.”

“The interest just isn't there anymore. They went from buzzy to background noise”