Meghan made Kate Middleton look ‘less astute' with key move

Meghan Markle made Kate Middleton look bad during her time in the UK, says an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who joined hands with Kate Middleton and Prince Sillam alongside Prince Harry to attend the first Royal Foundation forum summit, spoke exclusively about women rights and made her counterparts look less ‘astute.’

She said: "I hear a lot of people speaking about girls' empowerment and women's' empowerment you will hear people saying they are helping women find their voices.

Meghan at the time added: "I fundamentally disagree with that because women don't need to find their voices, they need to be empowered to use it and people need to be urged to listen. Right now with so many campaigns like #MeToo and #TimesUp there's no better time to continue to shine a light on women feeling empowered and people supporting them."

Speaking about the impact of Meghan’s speech, Royal author Tina Brown wrote in 2022: 'With blithe proprietorship, she deployed an issue that was not even on the foundation’s docket - women’s empowerment, then at its fervid height with the acceleration of the #MeToo movement.”

She continued: "'Women don’t need to find a voice. They have a voice. They need to feel empowered to use it', Meghan quotably exhorted as Harry looked on with awe and his brother and Kate stood by with expressionless irritation. When it was Kate’s moment to speak, she was strikingly less articulate, as well as brief."