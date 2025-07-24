King Charles unveils ultra-rare tree in forest

King Charles unveils ultra-rare tree in secret forest

King Charles the 100th anniversary of the National Pinetum at Bedgebury on Wednesday, joining staff at the renowned site to celebrate its century-long dedication to conservation and tree science.

The King, a longtime environmental advocate, was shown a rare Vietnamese golden cypress, Xanthocyparis vietnamensis, grown from wild-collected seed, symbolizing Bedgebury’s global importance in plant conservation.

The visit underscored the Pinetum’s role as home to one of the world’s most comprehensive living collections of conifers, with over 12,000 specimen trees.

Situated in the rolling hills of the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the 320-acre Pinetum offers visitors tranquil landscapes ideal for walking and picnicking. It also plays a critical role in preserving threatened species and educating the public about the importance of trees to biodiversity and climate resilience.

The King’s appearance reflects his lifelong commitment to environmental stewardship and aligns with efforts to protect vulnerable ecosystems across the Commonwealth.

As the National Pinetum celebrates a century of growth, conservationists hope the landmark occasion will draw renewed attention to the urgent need for preserving endangered tree species around the world.



