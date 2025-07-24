 
Geo News

King Charles unveils ultra-rare tree in forest

The King’s appearance reflects his lifelong commitment to environmental stewardship

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 24, 2025

King Charles unveils ultra-rare tree in secret forest
King Charles unveils ultra-rare tree in secret forest

King Charles the 100th anniversary of the National Pinetum at Bedgebury on Wednesday, joining staff at the renowned site to celebrate its century-long dedication to conservation and tree science.

The King, a longtime environmental advocate, was shown a rare Vietnamese golden cypress, Xanthocyparis vietnamensis, grown from wild-collected seed, symbolizing Bedgebury’s global importance in plant conservation. 

The visit underscored the Pinetum’s role as home to one of the world’s most comprehensive living collections of conifers, with over 12,000 specimen trees.

Situated in the rolling hills of the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the 320-acre Pinetum offers visitors tranquil landscapes ideal for walking and picnicking. It also plays a critical role in preserving threatened species and educating the public about the importance of trees to biodiversity and climate resilience.

The King’s appearance reflects his lifelong commitment to environmental stewardship and aligns with efforts to protect vulnerable ecosystems across the Commonwealth.

As the National Pinetum celebrates a century of growth, conservationists hope the landmark occasion will draw renewed attention to the urgent need for preserving endangered tree species around the world.


Kate Middleton emerges as symbol of strength after facing cancer battle
Kate Middleton emerges as symbol of strength after facing cancer battle
Meghan Markle soon to make huge announcement? video
Meghan Markle soon to make huge announcement?
Inside Prince Andrew's ‘sad' existence after explosive royal scandals
Inside Prince Andrew's ‘sad' existence after explosive royal scandals
King Charles, Prince Harry reunion hopes thwarted with latest revelation
King Charles, Prince Harry reunion hopes thwarted with latest revelation
Prince Harry, William's cousin follows in Meghan Markle's footsteps video
Prince Harry, William's cousin follows in Meghan Markle's footsteps
Psychic warns Prince Harry, Meghan Markle about future of their businesses video
Psychic warns Prince Harry, Meghan Markle about future of their businesses
Meghan Markle social media silence raises eyebrows
Meghan Markle social media silence raises eyebrows
Queen Camilla makes shocking tattoo confession during royal visit
Queen Camilla makes shocking tattoo confession during royal visit