Meghan Markle ready to ‘dish more dirt' after Netflix snub?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are feared over another explosive memoir, says an expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have lost their Netflix money making outlet, are expected to release a bombshell book that tracks back to their times in the UK.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams believes the potential move has the Royal Family watching out the Sussex steps.

Mr Fitzwilliams told the Express: “What would sell is another memoir. Harry told us when Spare was released that he cut 400 pages as they would be toxic for the Royal Family. The royals will be concerned that the Sussexes could publish another memoir and this time it could be Meghan, or Harry could write a memoir about his early life.”

He continued: “When you have unhappy exiles you either have reconciliation or you have trouble. I can’t see Meghan and Harry wanting to change their lifestyle. This devastating blow from Netflix raises the question of how they fund it without dishing more dirt.”

Speaking further of the couple, Fitzwilliams said: “If you behave as outrageously as the Sussexes have, you are not trusted.

“Unless the Royal Family knows something we don’t, they will be very worried. The Royal Family have not forgotten the devastating interview on Oprah and must be hoping they (Harry and Meghan) find a source of revenue very quickly,” he noted.