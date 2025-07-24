Kate Middleton left stunned by rumors about her health: report

A report in a British news outlet has revealed Kate Middleton's reaction to rumors around her health.

According to the Mail, the Princess of Wales was "left stunned" as she heard about the rumors about her health.

The rumors started swirling after the wife of Prince William was hospitalised in 2024 for abdominal surgery.

Kensington Palace said at the time that she would not be performing royal duties until Easter.

Photos and videos of the royal were subsequently released over the following weeks, which led to a huge wave of conspiracy theories and rumours about the future queen's health.

Citing sources, the Mail reported that Kate made no public reference to the trolling, but "was well aware of it – and shocked by its virulence".

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales is making a gradual return to royal duties after completing her chemotherapy.

The royal recently appeared at Wimbledon 2025 during the last two days of the tournament where she handed over the trophies to the winners.

The future queen consort was accompanied by her husband Prince William and two children on the last day of Wimbledon.

During her battel with cancer, Prince William is often seen performing his duties in the UK and abroad alone.



