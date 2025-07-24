Prince Harry hit by false claims of accident and drug Use

A surge of online misinformation targeting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has once again put the couple at the center of unfounded speculation.

A viral YouTube video posted by the channel Amber Exposé, which has over 52,000 subscribers, claims Prince Harry was found unconscious at his California home on June 23 in an alleged drug-related incident.

The video, viewed nearly 500,000 times, further suggests palace cover-ups and implies Meghan was partying during his supposed hospitalization.

Despite the sensational claims, no credible news outlets or royal sources have confirmed any such event.

The video relies on anonymous “insiders” and lacks verifiable evidence, yet has fueled fresh waves of conspiracy theories and personal attacks against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Misinformation also spread across Facebook, where a misleading post showed a hospital stretcher and falsely claimed Harry had died, attributing fabricated statements to King Charles III.

The post quickly went viral before being flagged by independent fact-checkers as false.

The Sussexes, long frequent targets of online abuse and baseless speculation, have previously spoken out about the toll of false narratives on their mental health.

Royal commentators note that such rumors not only mislead the public but can have real-world emotional consequences for those involved.

Experts continue to warn that the speed and reach of fake news, particularly on social media, make public figures especially vulnerable to coordinated disinformation campaigns, often with little accountability for the sources behind them.