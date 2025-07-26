Meghan Markle Netflix journey hasn't ended: Here's Why

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s future at Netflix isn’t over yet, says an insider.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who will reportedly be snubbed after their £100 m deal with Netflix warns out this year, are in for another contract.

A different "first-look" TV contract could be on the cards, Page Six reports.

"There are more TV projects coming soon with both the Duke and Duchess," a source told the US news outlet.





This comes as a source earlier told PEOPLE: "Netflix execs are well aware Meghan’s priority now is her own brand, and they won’t play second fiddle to that.

"Publicly, there will not be a statement, and of course, if things change dramatically, they’d be open to a one-off project down the line. But for Harry, especially, this will be a blow. It’s a huge loss of revenue."

At the time of their first deal with Netflix, the couple said: "Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us."