 
Geo News

Prince Harry not on same ‘emotional' wavelength as Meghan Markle: Expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s marriage has been laid bare by an expert

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

July 25, 2025

Prince Harry not on same ‘emotional wavelength as Meghan Markle: Expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s future is laid bare by a fortune teller.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently living in California, are dubbed emotionally distant despite the public PDA.

'Living Nostradamus' Athos Salomé has made a prediction about the couple as he tells The Sun: "They may remain married for convenience and brand management. But emotionally, they will be more distant than ever".

Prince Harry not on same ‘emotional wavelength as Meghan Markle: Expert

The 38-year-old Brazilian then spoke of Meghan Markle’s business venture under ‘As Ever’ : "According to the predictions from the Kabbalah, there are strong indications of problems in the production chain and the exhaustion of the niche if she doesn’t reinvent the brand’s storytelling."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Prince William, Camilla present united front as King Charles talks to Prince Harry?
Prince William, Camilla present united front as King Charles talks to Prince Harry?
Prince Harry hit by false claims of accident and drug Use
Prince Harry hit by false claims of accident and drug Use
Meghan Markle loses Netflix deal because her ‘pointless' lifestyle series falls flat
Meghan Markle loses Netflix deal because her ‘pointless' lifestyle series falls flat
Prince Andrew's hopes dashed as King Charles sends him quiet message video
Prince Andrew's hopes dashed as King Charles sends him quiet message
Kate Middleton emerges as symbol of strength after facing cancer battle
Kate Middleton emerges as symbol of strength after facing cancer battle
Meghan Markle soon to make huge announcement? video
Meghan Markle soon to make huge announcement?
Inside Prince Andrew's ‘sad' existence after explosive royal scandals
Inside Prince Andrew's ‘sad' existence after explosive royal scandals
King Charles, Prince Harry reunion hopes thwarted with latest revelation
King Charles, Prince Harry reunion hopes thwarted with latest revelation