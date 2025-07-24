Prince Andrew's hopes dashed as King Charles sends him quiet message

King Charles crushes Prince Andrew’s hope with quiet message

Prince Andrew’s hopes have been crushed by his brother King Charles who has reminded him that his status in the Royal family remains unchanged.

As per new report, the “disgraced” Duke of York has been quietly reminded by the monarch that recent developments around the Jeffrey Epstein case do not change his position in the royal family.

According to reports, Andrew had been hopeful that he would be allowed to resume his royal duties now that the investigation into the disgraced financier is now closed.

However, despite this development, Charles has made it clear that Andrew will not be returning to royal duties.

Per The Express, while reporting to Daily Mail's Ephraim Hardcastle, a “mole” revealed that Andrew had been "feeling chipper" after it was reported that FBI has ended its investigations.

"As the king returns to Scotland for his summer break, my mole reports Prince Andrew is still on the guest list for a Balmoral holiday,” he penned.

"But, with Trump's second thoughts about releasing documents, Andrew's anxiety continues.

“It hasn't helped that he has received a reminder from the King that events don't allow him to return to royal duty. Is there no redemption for the disgraced duke?"