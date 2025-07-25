Prince Harry unruly answer upset journalist with ‘rubbish question'

Prince Harry showcased a rude side of his personality during a trip to South Africa, claims an expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who arrived in Malawi back in 2019 after tying to Meghan Markle, was spotted visibly irritated and ‘grumpy.’

Former Sky News royal editor Rhiannon Mills compared his appearance to that in NewZealand.

She told The Sun: "New Zealand was classic Harry.

"I did this interview with him, he said 'I'd love to have kids right now'. We had this really good rapport. It wasn't a friendship, it was friendliness, but he was always really helpful."

But this time "he got very grumpy,” Mills told Matt Wilkinson.

"Fast forward to the South Africa trip, which was sort of seen as quite make or break for them, because they'd had some negative headlines over the holidays. And actually that trip was going really well.

"We were flying around in these little planes with him.

"We were in Malawi and I was a bit under the cosh because I had to do kind of a special to end off the week.

Mills then narrated: "So as he was about to walk past me, I thought, right, I'll do what I've done over the years. I'll just ask him a quick question. We've all done it, the dreaded doorstep.”

"It was a terrible question. It was a rubbish question. I just sort of said, 'oh, why is it so important for you to come here?'

"And he looked at me and said 'oh, well just go and ask those people over there'. And I probably inside thought, hang on a minute, I'm not gonna leave this one.

"I said, well, is that why it's so important for you to come here? And then he turned around and just said, 'Rhiannon, don't behave like that'.

"And then got in his car and drove off. I felt like I'd looked like an idiot. He looked really patronising. Nobody came out of it looking good,” she explained.