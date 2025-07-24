 
Sarah Ferguson craved ‘absent' Andrew love during marriage

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson breaking point revealed by an expert

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

July 24, 2025

Sarah Ferguson craved ‘absent Andrew love during marriage
Sarah Ferguson craved ‘absent' Andrew love during marriage 

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson parted ways with each other due to their ensue work pressures.

The second son of Queen Slizabeth II and his wife could not make it together as a couple due to Andrew’s role as the Duke of York.

Speaking to Good Morning America in 2021, Fergie admitted that her wedding day was "the best day of [her] life".

She explained: "He is a great man and [our wedding day] was the best day of my life,” adding: “I would do it all over again because he was a very good-looking sailor, but I fell in love with him and I think love conquers all."

Speaking about her divorce with US TV host Ernie Manouse in 2010, the Duchess of York said: "My deal was that I was marrying my man, who happened to be a prince and a naval officer. But what I got was not the man, I got the palace and didn't get him. For our marriage, I saw him 40 days a year."

Now in a recent interview with Sunday Times, Fergie opened up about her resident at The Royal Lodge.

She said: "I travel a lot and I've always been able to make wherever I am home.”

“If I am staying in a hotel I have the same family photographs and scented candles around me. When I'm in the UK I'm lucky enough to stay at Royal Lodge. I wouldn't call it my home as that would be presumptuous,” noted the expert.

