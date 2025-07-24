Meghan Markle rejects Prince Harry ‘spare money'?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reached out to the Royals over tumultuous future.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have extended an olive branch to King Charles this month, are actually worried about their money running out after Netflix deal finishes.

Royal expert Robert Jobson tells The Sun: “Well, the deal was always set about $100 million, wasn't it?

“And the talk of that figure sort of blew a lot of people's minds, but I think that was for productions and things that they're supposed to have done.

“Where does it leave them? Probably with a bit of a bowl out, looking for some handouts,” he added.

He added: “Maybe that's why they were over with their staff, were over here having discussions with the King. I don't know.

“The reality is in the past they got support from the King and the late Queen, and they said they were going to go and make their way.

“They've lost Spotify, they've lost Netflix.

“They can't rely on the spare moneyforever, can they?” they noted.